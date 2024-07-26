Israel Adesanya Predicts Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad

Israel Adesanya shares the same opinion as the majority of the people in the MMA community; he can foresee Leon Edwards claiming a comprehensive win against Belal Muhammad in his 3rd title defense. All odds are stacked against Belal Muhammad.

He really struggled to secure this fight, and it will be fascinating to see how well he uses the golden opportunity.

Leon Edwards fails to make Belal Muhammad flinch during their faceoff #UFC304 pic.twitter.com/8wubO4GAuG — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) July 25, 2024

Israel Adesanya on Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad

In a recent YouTube video, Israel Adesanya tried analyzing and predicting the outcome of Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad.

“Belal’s got pressure, man,” Adesanya said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “It just seems like he’s able to get to people and put his will on them. But I’ll tell you one thing, Leon just seems like he’s on a * massacre right now.

He’s on a run. ... Leon might finish him. I think Leon finishes this fight”.

Israel Adesanya on Belal Muhammad’s chances

“I’m trying to see how Belal can win this fight, to get to Leon with wrestling, he has good distance, good weapons to make sure you don’t want to get close.

If you get close, it doesn’t mean you’re safe because he can take you down, too. This seems like a bad match for Belal. I’m not hating on Belal or anything, I’m just trying to see what’s his path to victory in this.

Striking, Leon’s got it. Grappling, you want to lean towards Belal, but Leon is right up there. It’s Leon’s fight to win, it’s Leon’s fight to lose”.