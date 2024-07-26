Beneil Dariush Ready To Fight Paddy Pimblett or Bobby Green: “Sure”

Tick tock Tick Tock, it’s time for Beneil Dariush to hit the dock. The long lay-off is soon going to come to an end, Beneil Dariush aims to return somewhere between October and November. Dariush will be closely watching the lightweight clash between Paddy Pimblett and Bobby Green this saturday night – he is ready to fight the winner.

Beneil Dariush was driven to claim a title shot, his comeback will determine if he can reach the top tier in the near future.

Paddy Pimblett lays out his path to the lightweight title:



- Bobby Green

- Renato Moicano

- Beneil Dariush

- Top 5 Lightweight

- Title Fight



Beneil Dariush on fighting Bobby Green or Paddy Pimblett next

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Beneil Dariush shared his thoughts on fighting either Bobby Green or Paddy Pimblett next.

“I mean, sure,” Dariush said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I don’t know if they’re in the rankings quite yet, but rankings haven’t meant much to me in general. If the UFC calls me and says this is the name, then that’s the name.

It’s always been like that for me. I’ve gotten to call out a few people a few times and it’s never actually worked out, so I prefer to let the UFC give me a call and we figure it out”.

Beneil Dariush on possible return time frame

“My goal was actually to fight late summer, so (originally) in like a month from now, now I think hopefully end of the year, maybe October, possibly November. That’s more my goal now”.