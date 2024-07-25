Dana White Confirms Aspinall vs Blaydes Winner Gets Jones vs Miocic Winner

The UFC 304 co-main event is not a normal clash; it’s a crucial decider! Dana White has recently taken the time to confirm that the winner of Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes will end up facing the winner of Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic.

This is Tom Aspinall’s best shot at fulfilling his dream of sharing the ring with the UFC heavyweight GOAT Jon Jones. All he needs is a comprehensive win against Curtis Blaydes, who won in their previous encounter. It all breaks down to Saturday night: one will rise, and one will fall – the entire MMA community is waiting to see who.

Dana White confirms that the plan is to have the winner of UFC 304’s Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes “absolutely” fight the winner of Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic.



As of right now, Jones vs. Miocic is rumored to take place in early November at Madison Square Garden.



(: UFC…

Tom Aspinall is no fan of the "rubbish" pound-for-pound rankings:



"How can you compare Demetrious Johnson's style with Brock Lesnar's style? They've got completely different attributes."

Tom Aspinall on compares fighting Curtis Blaydes to Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall believes a fight with Curtis Blaydes would be tougher than facing Jon Jones.



"I don't know how Jon Jones looks at heavyweight. We've seen him at heavyweight for 1-2 minutes... As a heavyweight, Curtis Blaydes has proven multiple times that he is elite. And he is…

Tom Aspinall on fighting Alex Pereira