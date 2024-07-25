Dana White Confirms Aspinall vs Blaydes Winner Gets Jones vs Miocic Winner

Dana White made an interesting revelation in the UFC 304 press conference.

by Aryan Lakhani
The UFC 304 co-main event is not a normal clash; it’s a crucial decider! Dana White has recently taken the time to confirm that the winner of Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes will end up facing the winner of Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic.

This is Tom Aspinall’s best shot at fulfilling his dream of sharing the ring with the UFC heavyweight GOAT Jon Jones. All he needs is a comprehensive win against Curtis Blaydes, who won in their previous encounter. It all breaks down to Saturday night: one will rise, and one will fall – the entire MMA community is waiting to see who.

