UFC 304: Belal Muhammad wants to ‘torture’ Leon Edwards inside the cage

Belal Muhammad and Leon Edwards' heated animosity is as visible and bright as the scorching heat in the Middle East. This saturday night promises to be more than a welterweight title fight; it’s a personal war. Their previous encounter ended in a no-contest decision; in the rematch, Belal Muhammad wants to showcase all his skills, from striking to grappling, with the intention of proving that he’s a better fighter than Leon Edwards from the 360-degree angle.

Belal Muhammad on his altercation with Leon Edwards today #UFC304



“I just saw him right now in the elevator..They all looked like cowards. pic.twitter.com/vsj0T4WKNN — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) July 24, 2024

Belal Muhammad on facing Leon Edwards

During the recent media day, Belal Muhammad explained how he will fight Leon Edwards on saturday.

“I want to torture him,” Muhammad said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I want him to realize how much better I am than him. When you go out there and get a finish, people are like, ‘Oh, you got lucky.

It happened because of that’ .I (want to) go out there and dominate him and beat him in all aspects of MMA – wrestling, grappling, striking, jiu-jitsu, get him to the point of making him want to quit. I want to torture him.

I want him to the point of looking at his coaches and his coaches have nothing to say and they walk away because they’re embarrassed”.