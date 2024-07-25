Manel Kape Believes Mohammad Mokaev Doesn’t Deserve a Title Shot

The flyweight clash between Mohammad Mokaev and Manel Kape will take place this Saturday night at the UFC 304 early prelims card. The winner of this fight will most probably get the golden opportunity to fight the UFC flyweight champion, Alexandre Pantoja.

Manel Kape feels Mohammad Mokaev still has a lot of work to do and doesn't deserve a title shot if he wins.

Muhammad Mokaev and Manel Kape just got into a fight at the fighter hotel #UFC304 #UFC #MMA



Manel Kape on Mohammad Mokaev

During the recent media day, Manel Kape shared his thoughts on Mohammad Mokaev.

“I’m going to try to make this quick because I have to put Mokaev in his place,” Kape said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “In my opinion, this is too early for him, but we will see. It’s too early.

There is levels to this game. He never faced a championship-caliber (fighter) and I see a lot of mistakes in his game – that’s why I say it’s too early for him”.

Manel Kape on Alexandre Pantoja’s reign

“Pantoja can say a lot of things about him because they trained before together, and I know Pantoja has been submitting him a lot.

He tapped a lot, and that’s the reason Mokaev doesn’t train at ATT. Actually, he’s been doing a good job”.