Paddy Pimblett Elaborates Statement on Leaving UFC: “Why would I”

The rising UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett recently made a statement indicating that he would push brakes on renewing his UFC contract if he were offered a boxing fight that paid him millions. For some it set the narrative that Paddy Pimblett is leaving the UFC.

Which is why Paddy took the time to rectify his statement and wants everyone to know that it was just food for thought. He is already in conversations about getting a new UFC contract and is currently inin the negotiation stage.

"If I take him down, I'll just smother him. I doubt he'll get out of the first round if I take him down early."@PaddyTheBaddy is putting in work in hopes to get that first round finish at #UFC304 pic.twitter.com/xhfQABMTWt — UFC (@ufc) July 23, 2024

Paddy Pimblett on leaving the UFC

During the recent media day, Paddy Pimblett justified his statements about leaving the UFC.

“Why would I leave the UFC?” Pimblett said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “That got talked so much out of context, like everything I do. Every single thing I do, people spin a narrative on it and change it.

I can’t go for a * without people talking about it and spinning it, saying, ‘Oh, he * on someone’s face.’ Nothing I do cannot be spun out of context. What I said in the interview was obviously, the UFC, obviously I want to get a new contract.

If I got offered millions to box some YouTuber, then I’d do it. Who wouldn’t? We’re prizefighters".

Paddy Pimblett on new UFC contract

“Yeah, my contract is already getting negotiated, As if the UFC is just going to let me go. Are you *messing?”.