Curtis Blaydes Welcomes a Fight with Alex Pereira

Curtis Blaydes is ready to fight Alex Pereira in the near future.

by Aryan Lakhani
Curtis Blaydes is a few days away from flipping his career around and claiming a spot at the top deck. A win against Tom Aspinall this Saturday night will earn him the UFC interim heavyweight belt and increase his chances of fighting the winner of Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic.

Blaydes is not one to shy away from fights; when asked if he will fight the UFC light heavyweight champion, he resounded with a strong ‘Yes’.

Curtis Blaydes on fighting Alex Pereira

During the recent media day, Curtis Blaydes shared his thoughts on fighting Alex Pereira. “Yes [I would welcome a fight],” Pereira said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“Yes. I know that’s what everyone wants. I would * up Alex Pereira. It’s not because he’s not good. I’m heavier than he is. A heavyweight, gravity, weight matters. It’s not a skill basis. It’s just how it is”.

