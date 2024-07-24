Belal Muhammad Sheds Some Light Seeing Leon Edwards in the Elevator

Belal Muhammad locked eyes with Leon Edwards before any of the scheduled press conferences or weigh-ins. Both fighters saw each other in the elevator, and according to Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards looked ‘afraid’ and refused to talk.

Apparently, Leon Edwards' coach, Dave Lovell, went back and forth with Belal. This saturday night will clear all the haze surrounding the debate of who’s afraid of who.

"I smelled fear."



Belal Muhammad encountered UFC champ Leon Edwards in the elevator days ahead of their #UFC304 title fight.



Belal Muhammad on seeing Leon Edwards in the elevator

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Belal Muhammad explained what happened when he saw Leon Edwards in the elevator before their fight.

“I just saw him right now in the elevator. He looked like he was afraid,” Muhammad said as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Him and his brother and his coach, they all looked like cowards. His coach was trying to talk a little bit of trash, so I’m hoping that his coach is at the press conference, because I know Leon’s not gonna be able to talk”.

Belal Muhammad on Leon’s body language

“I was already on, he wouldn’t be confident enough to stay in the elevator if my group was walking in. He would walk out. For me, we stayed on. They thought they were gonna be cooler or try to be tougher, but I smelled fear.

Leon didn’t say a word. His coach was talking, but he just has a weird, stupid accent, and he kind of sounds like he has autism or he’s slow. I don’t know what he was saying, but he didn’t sound smart at all”.