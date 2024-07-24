Leon Edwards' Coach Reacts To Nate Diaz Demanding a Fight: "It's all a joke"

After claiming an iconic win against Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz took the time to call out Jake Paul and the UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards. Nate Diaz has mentioned returning to the UFC quite a few times, and the comeback may happen sooner than most people think.

Leon Edwards' coach wasn't thrilled to hear Nate Diaz making such callouts; he wants Nate to pivot in a different direction. However, Nate Diaz's earlier encounter with Leon Edwards was far from a fully-one sided show. Diaz wobbled Edwards and perhaps if there more round the outcome could have been different.

3 years ago, today. Nate Diaz wobbled Leon Edwards. pic.twitter.com/WLkBCXlCrl — Mixed Martial Aus (@MixedMartialAus) June 12, 2024

Nate Diaz calls out Jake Paul and Leon Edwards #masvidaldiaz pic.twitter.com/OibFzxYp2O — Delinquent MMA (@DelinquentMMA) July 7, 2024

Dave Lovell on Nate Diaz's call out

Recently on The Submission Radio, Dave Lovell shared his thoughts on Nate Diaz calling out Leon Edwards.

"It's all a joke," Lovell said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. "Leon ain't got time for that Mickey Mouse business right now. Fair play to him that Nate is making money still and he's still fighting, but me, personally, I think he needs to leave the game alone.

He's taken a little bit too much punishment now. I know it was only boxing with Jorge, but it's still taking its toll on him, you know? Remember, this guy's got life after fighting and if he carries on the way he is, he's not going to have much of a life.

I love him and he's a great guy, but sometimes fighters need to be saved from themselves. I think Nate is one of those cases."