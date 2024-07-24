Errore nella query: INSERT INTO article_topics SET ida = '23462', idt = '862', topic = 'sean o'malley', tipo = '4'

Sean O'Malley Doubts Umar Nurmagomedov Will Show Up For Sandhagen Fight

Sean O'Malley believes Umar Nurmagomedov will pull out again.

by Aryan Lakhani
© Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The bantamweight clash between Umar Nurmagomedov and Cory Sandhagen is all set to take place on 3rd August in Abu Dhabi. Previously, this fight was cancelled because Umar Nurmagomedov had pulled out. Considering such instances, Sean O'Malley feels history will repeat again, and Umar Nurmagomedov won't show up.

If it does, Sean O'Malley foresees Cory Sandhagen claiming a win. The winner of this fight moves one step closer to claiming a title fight.

Sean O’Malley on Umar Nurmagomedov vs Cory Sandhagen

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Sean O'Malley shared his thoughts on Umar Nurmagomedov vs Cory Sandhagen.

"I'll tune in … if it happens," O'Malley said as quoted by mmafighting.com. "We know Umar likes to pull out if something happens. I'll be surprised if the fight happens. I'm surprised Cory is such a massive underdog," O'Malley said.

"I think Cory's one of the most skilled guys in the entire UFC. I wouldn't be surprised if Cory beat him at all. Yeah [I'm picking Sandhagen]. I think Umar is as good as everyone thinks he is. I just think Cory is better".

