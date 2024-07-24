Francis Ngannou Breaks Silence on PFL Debut: “End of the year”

The former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will soon fulfill his contracted commitments with the PFL. Ngannou is expecting to make his debut against PFL's top fighter, Renan Ferreria, by the end of the year. Francis Ngannou was featured in two massive boxing events, both of which went against his favor, and yet, in many ways, he won.

He has a place in most people’s hearts for showing up inside the boxing ring and trying his level best to put on a show. It will be interesting to see Ngannou’s transition from boxing to MMA. The world shall find out if he possesses the same prowess.

Francis Ngannou on PFL Debut

Recently on The JRE MMA show, Francis Ngannou shed some light on his PFL Debut.

“I will be fighting by the end of the year,” Ngannou said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “… I think Renan Ferreira is the guy. I’ve been telling people about this guy for almost two years, I said, ‘Watch this guy.’ Very athletic.

Fast hands, 1-2, knees – very athletic. So, I think it’s going to be him”.