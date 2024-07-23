Leon Edwards Unfazed by Welterweight Competition: “There’s no big star”

The UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is eyeing a middleweight showdown with the intention of becoming a double champion. The rising welterweight contenders don’t really impress Edwards. As far as the Belal Muhammad fight is concerned, Leon Edwards is confident of claiming a win – if he wins, there are two options for his next showdown.

A title defense against Islam Makhachev or a middleweight title fight.

UFC champion Leon Edwards accidentally hit the craziest trickshot while on a run pic.twitter.com/TukUnUjNN9 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 22, 2024

These new shorts for Leon Edwards and Paddy Pimblett are #UFC304 | SATURDAY | 10 ET | ESPN+ PPV pic.twitter.com/1o2qdgv6CB — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 23, 2024

Leon Edwards on the other welterweight contenders

In a recent interview with Kevin Iole, Leon Edwards shares his thoughts on facing the rising welterweight contenders.

“I don’t think there’s really any big money fights right now in the welterweight division,” Edwards said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “Just tough opponents in the division, but there’s no big star that would add more value.

Shavkat [Rakhmonov] obviously is a good talent. Everyone’s going on about him. Obviously, Ian Garry, we trained together before. So, there’s a story behind that as well. I’m focused on Belal right now. Go out there, take care of business next weekend and after that, let’s see where the cookie crumbles”.

Leon Edwards on finishing Belal Muhammad

“I’m gonna definitely finish, I feel like he’s there for it. I feel like he’s tailor-made for me, the way he fights. I’m going for the finish, for sure".