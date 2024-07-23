Belal Muhammad Labels Leon Edwards ‘Irrelevant’: “Nobody would know who he is”

Belal Muhammad has already visualized lifting gold this Saturday night against the champion Leon Edwards. Both fighters don’t necessarily have respect for each other. Belal Muhammad feels Leon Edwards is irrelevant in the welterweight division, and if it wasn’t for his belt, no one would know him.

Most people are vouching for Leon Edwards to rise victoriously, and it will be interesting to see if Belal Muhammad can cause an upset and prove his doubters and naysayers wrong.

Belal Muhammad believes a win over Leon Edwards puts him "right underneath GSP" as the "best welterweight to ever do it"



Belal Muhammad on Leon Edwards

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Belal Muhammad shared his thoughts on Leon Edwards.

“If he didn’t have this belt, nobody would know who he is," Muhammad said as quoted by mmafigthing.com. "He doesn’t talk for himself. He doesn’t promote himself. He doesn’t even know how to speak.

Even when he goes on these podcasts, he’s like whispering. He just look so stupid. He looks fearful. He just looks like he doesn’t belong here. That belt doesn’t belong on his shoulder. It belongs on my shoulder. Once I get the belt, I’m going to show the division”.

Belal Muhammad on who he will fight next

“You give me Shavkat [Rakhmonov], you give me [Jack Della Maddalena], you give me Ian Garry, and then I walk through all of them, there’s nothing else, I’m just going to be cemented as the best to ever do it”.