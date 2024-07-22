Belal Muhammad Reacts To Colby Covington’s Call Out: “Guy’s a joke now”

Look at how the tables have turned; Belal Muhammad used to mention Colby Covington’s name for a fight, and now the opposite - Colby Covington is calling him out. Belal Muhammad has been granted his desired title shot; he will be fighting the welterweight UFC champion Leon Edwards this Saturday night.

As far as Covington is concerned, Belal Muhammad doesn’t seem to be very interested in fighting him.

Colby Covington claims that Ian Garry is lying and says he hasn't been offered to fight him. He also mentions Belal Muhammad as a fighter he'd like to fight next.



"We all know that [Ian] is a cuck, but now we know he's a liar. Because the UFC, Dana, Hunter, they haven't talked…

Belal Muhammad on Colby Covington

In a recent interview MMA Fighting, Belal Muhammad shared his thoughts on Colby Covington’s call out.

“That was honestly the funniest thing,” Muhammad said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I’m not even going to bring attention to it because then I’m going to have a back-and-forth with him. This guy’s a joke now.

He understands he’s a joke now. So he’s trying to go out there and call out these bigger names now. He’s calling out me, he’s calling out [Charles] Oliveira. Ian Garry’s not worth it. Why, because Ian Garry’s a bad matchup for you? He knows that if he loses one more fight, it’s over.

How terrible that last fight was, he’s desperate for something. He’s desperate for a win. I think he’s going to sit there and wait. Maybe he’s going to call out a [featherweight] or somebody and hope one of those guys bite on the bullet”.