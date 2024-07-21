Conor McGregor Fires at Jake Paul and Mike Perry

The BKFC champion Mike Perry failed to prevail against Jake Paul’s boxing prowess. He seemed to be loose since the very first round, and in no time, Jake Paul dropped him to the canvas unstable. As a prime stakeholder/owner, Conor McGregor closely watched the fight and had nothing but bitter words to express for Jake Paul and Mike Perry.

Jake Paul just dropped Mike Perry in the first minute of the fight pic.twitter.com/qZtdtcfzds — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 21, 2024

McGregor says he fired Mike Perry from the BKFC and asked him to continue his new journey as the founder of Dirty Boxing Championship and ranted about Jake Paul.

Jake Paul knocked out former UFC fighter Mike Perry in the 6th round.



STOP GETTING IN THE RING WITH @jakepaul IF BOXING ISN’T YOUR LIFE.



He’s dedicated himself to the sport for the last 7 plus years and whether you like it or not he HAS DANGEROUS POWER.pic.twitter.com/lOdPDSGYSe — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 21, 2024

Conor McGregor’s recent tweets

Jake Paul is the biggest pissbag I have ever seen in my life. 40 pound weight difference, juiced out of his head, and still shitting himself in there. Nakisa you should take him to Vegas oh that’s right you could never, the athletic commission testing, real testing, real… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 21, 2024

Hey Mike youre released and you can go and compete in your smelly dirty boxing championship thing, the smell of it, good luck. You’re fired. @bareknucklefc — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 21, 2024

Jake Paul responds to Conor McGregor