Conor McGregor Fires at Jake Paul and Mike Perry

Conor McGregor shares his thoughts on the outcome of Jake Paul vs Mike Perry.

by Aryan Lakhani
© Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The BKFC champion Mike Perry failed to prevail against Jake Paul’s boxing prowess. He seemed to be loose since the very first round, and in no time, Jake Paul dropped him to the canvas unstable. As a prime stakeholder/owner, Conor McGregor closely watched the fight and had nothing but bitter words to express for Jake Paul and Mike Perry.

McGregor says he fired Mike Perry from the BKFC and asked him to continue his new journey as the founder of Dirty Boxing Championship and ranted about Jake Paul.

