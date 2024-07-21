Nick Diaz vs Vicente Luque Removed from UFC Abu Dhabi Card

UFC fans who were eagerly waiting to see Nick Diaz’s return will unfortunately have to wait for a little longer because Nick Diaz’s upcoming welterweight clash with Vicente Luque has been cancelled because of travelling issues.

This bout was scheduled to take place on 3rd August but will now be pushed to a later date. The replaced co-main event is going to be a middleweight clash between Shara Magomedov and Michal Oleksiejczuk.

The #UFCAbuDhabi bout between Vicente Luque and Nick Diaz has been postponed due to a travel issue, UFC announced.



The bout will be rescheduled at a later date. pic.twitter.com/5AvZ1Wbn4O — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 21, 2024

Nick Diaz training clips

Nick Diaz seems to be highly motivated lately. Training hard and looking lean. At this point he done 6x5 minute rounds of bag work and 8x2 minute rounds of jumping rope. Interested to see if he fights in the UFC again or is he venturing into boxing .. @nickdiaz209 @ufc https://t.co/kkbEKrxIFU pic.twitter.com/TapahVpOX2 — Ross Edmonds (@RosssEdmonds) April 3, 2024

Nick Diaz jumped in the boxing ring at the gym recently. @nickdiaz209 https://t.co/kkbEKrxIFU pic.twitter.com/y8URvEexYM — Ross Edmonds (@RosssEdmonds) August 24, 2023

Nick Diaz is looking MOTIVATED ahead of his fight with Vicente Luque



@nickdiaz209 pic.twitter.com/oPZLXuEo30 — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) May 30, 2024

Vicente Luque's fighting clip