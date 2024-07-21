Nick Diaz vs Vicente Luque Removed from UFC Abu Dhabi Card

Nick Diaz vs Vicente Luque has been cancelled because of travelling complexities.

by Aryan Lakhani
Nick Diaz vs Vicente Luque Removed from UFC Abu Dhabi Card
UFC fans who were eagerly waiting to see Nick Diaz’s return will unfortunately have to wait for a little longer because Nick Diaz’s upcoming welterweight clash with Vicente Luque has been cancelled because of travelling issues.

This bout was scheduled to take place on 3rd August but will now be pushed to a later date. The replaced co-main event is going to be a middleweight clash between Shara Magomedov and Michal Oleksiejczuk.

