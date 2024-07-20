UFC 307: Aljamain Sterling vs Movsar Evloev officially announced

The former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is slowly making his way to the top after shifting to featherweight; he will be fighting the 5th-ranked Movsar Evloev next at the UFC 307 event, which is scheduled to take place on 5th October.

Aljamain Sterling has his eyes set on securing a title shot; given his impression as the former champion, he did seek a shortcut to the top, but he may have to cross a few hurdles before fulfilling his goals. A win for Aljmain Sterling will unlock new doors of opportunity and place him a few steps away from being a title challenger.

On the flip side, a win for Movsar Evloev will solidify his presence in the featherweight division, which will further allow him to attract the fights of his choice.

