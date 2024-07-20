UFC 307: Aljamain Sterling vs Movsar Evloev officially announced

Aljamain Sterling will face Movsar Evloev on 5th October.

by Aryan Lakhani
SHARE
UFC 307: Aljamain Sterling vs Movsar Evloev officially announced
© Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is slowly making his way to the top after shifting to featherweight; he will be fighting the 5th-ranked Movsar Evloev next at the UFC 307 event, which is scheduled to take place on 5th October.

Aljamain Sterling has his eyes set on securing a title shot; given his impression as the former champion, he did seek a shortcut to the top, but he may have to cross a few hurdles before fulfilling his goals. A win for Aljmain Sterling will unlock new doors of opportunity and place him a few steps away from being a title challenger.

On the flip side, a win for Movsar Evloev will solidify his presence in the featherweight division, which will further allow him to attract the fights of his choice.

Aljamain Sterling's new look

Aljamain Sterling
SHARE