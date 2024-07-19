Raul Rosas Jr wants to fight at UFC 306 against a ranked opponent

Raul Rosas Jr’s two-match winning streak has strengthened his chances of fulfilling his desire to compete against a ranked opponent. Rosas Jr wants to fight the 15th-ranked bantamweight contender Pedro Munhoz at the upcoming UFC 306 event scheduled to take place on 14th September.

It will be interesting to see if the UFC grants Rosas Jr’s wish as pre-gift for Mexican Independence Day.

Raul Rosas Jr on his next fight

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Raul Rosas Jr shared his thoughts on fighting at UFC 306 against someone from the top 15.

“I’m waiting for a fight at the Sphere,” Rosas said as quoted by mmafighting.com. “That’s what I’m pushing for because I want to be able to fight in an event that’s going to be the first time.

It’s history in the books, I want to be a part of history and to be able to make history".

Raul Rosas Jr on fighting someone from the top 15

“At first, I wanted a top 15 guy or a fighter that has a big name as well, just because it’s a big event.

Obviously, I bring a lot of people and I have a lot of hype on me and I have a lot of attention. But imagine if you could bring someone like me on the other side of the cage, how big of a fight would that be at the Sphere, you know? That’s what I was trying to push for but at this point, I guess I’ll go back fighting another whoever it is and climb the ladder.

I hadn’t really looked at it but now that you’re mentioning those names, I think Pedro Munhoz would be a good fight”.