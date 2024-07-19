Conor McGregor Breaks Silence on Fighting Ilia Topuria: “I don’t mind”

The UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has mentioned Conor McGregor’s name quite a few times. It seems like a dream fight for Topuria, and fortunately for him, McGregor recently took the time to address that he doesn’t mind a potential clash.

As far as Conor McGregor’s much-awaited comeback is concerned, he strongly feels that it will take place before the year ends, and it will be against Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor says he’ll slap Ilia Topuria back to Georgia



“Slap the head off [Ilia] no problem. No problemo. I’ll slap him back to Georgia”.



Conor McGregor on fighting Ilia Topuria

During a recent BKFC press conference, Conor McGregor shared his thoughts on fighting Ilia Topuria. “Topuria, there’s a lot to see from Topuria,” McGregor said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“I understand he’s taking inspiration from my journey. He’s copied my tattoos and whatnot. He says this and that, the other, you know, but I don’t mind Topuria. I don’t mind him and we’ll see what happens down the line.

Spanish people are backing him and that’s great to see. Who knows what the future holds”.