Chris Curtis Wants a Piece of Paulo Costa: “That would be really fun”

Chris Curtis seeks an opportunity to prove that he deserves to compete in the top 10 of the competitive middleweight division. He is unconvinced of his recent defeat against Brendan Allen. Chris Curtis is ready to make a comeback, and he wants to share the cage with none other than Paulo Costa.

Chris Curtis is expected to return during the final quarter of the year; he has recovered quite well from a hamstring injury.

| Chris Curtis delivers the latest on his injury rehab.



He says he’s recovering quicker that expected and hopes he can still get two more fights in this year in September and December.



Paulo Costa or Kelvin Gastelum are the names he wants.



pic.twitter.com/Z5DWmVupRf — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) June 26, 2024

Chris Curtis on fighting Paulo Costa

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Chris Curtis shared his thoughts on fighting Paulo Costa in the near future.

“Personally, they already know,” Curtis said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I want to fight Paulo Costa. I think that’s a fun fight. That’s a slobberknocker. That would be really fun. Nothing against Paulo Costa.

I thought I’d be inside the top 10. I didn’t get it. Let me fight Costa. Give me my shot at the top 10. I always jump if you guys need a fight. I’m the guy who jumps in. Let me have Costa. I think that would be really fun”.