Conor McGregor Ready To Make BKFC Debut After UFC Contract Ends

Who said Conor McGregor’s career is over? The notorious Conor McGregor will not only make his comeback to the UFC soon but is also eyeing a showdown at BKFC as an owner/fighter. Conor McGregor is confident of making a return before the end of 2024; he currently has 2 fights left in his UFC contract; after fulfilling the contractual obligations, McGregor will focus on competing against someone in the BKFC.

Conor McGregor on his UFC contract

During a recent press conference, Conor McGregor shared his thoughts on fighting inside BKFC.

“For me, I have a bit of business left with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (with) two fights left on my contract,” McGregor said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “But for sure, we have three lightweights up here on the dais and I have my eye on all of this.

I’m not up here just as an owner. I’m a player-manager, I’ll title myself soon”.

Conor McGregor on fighting as owner/fighter at BKFC

“That’s me, I am coming to the end of my contract. I have two fights left.

This is a very, very exciting organization here. How could you not? How could you not look to become a two-sport world champion in something as wild as a bareknuckle fighting organization. We’ve got the money, too. We’ve got the dough.

This is big payouts here, also – big pay, big shows, big news, and a coveted world title in a wild and dangerous game. For any real fighter out there, that’s all you want to hear. Money, power, respect – Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship has it all”.