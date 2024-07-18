Tom Aspinall Slams Ciryl Gane’s Claims of Agreeing to Fight

According to the UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, his next opponent was meant to be Ciryl Gane, but due to filming commitments for a movie, Ciryl Gane passed down the opportunity, and that’s how Curtis Blaydes was bought into the equation.

On the contrary view, Ciryl Gane claims that Tom Aspinall has been ducking him and only says ‘yes’ to fights when he isn't available.

Tom Aspinall responds to Ciryl Gane, telling Gane not to "act like you wanted to fight me"



“The UFC didn’t want me to fight Curtis [Blaydes], they wanted me to fight Ciryl and Ciryl didn’t want to"



Tom Aspinall on Ciryl Gane’s comments

Recently on The MMA Hour, Tom Aspinall took the time to explain why he disagrees with Ciryl Gane claiming to fight him.

“I don’t think that’s very accurate,” Aspinall said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “And I think what people need to understand is the UFC, and I’m sure Curtis is aware of this, the UFC didn’t want me to fight Curtis.

They wanted me to fight Ciryl, and Ciryl didn’t want to. And I don’t know what’s going on with his schedule, I have no idea. The guy’s living his own life, he’s doing his acting thing. If that’s what makes him happy and that’s what he wants to do, I completely respect it.

But let’s not act like you wanted to fight me, because it isn’t accurate".

Tom Aspinall on fighting Ciryl Gane in the future

“What [Gane is] interested in, go and do it, bro — but let’s not act like you want to [fight me], because you don’t at the moment.

Maybe we will in the future. That’s great. If we do, we’ll do it, absolutely. I want to fight anybody. I’ll fight anybody. But I was ready to fight. That’s all I’m saying. I was ready to fight him if he wanted it”.