Dustin Poirier Isn’t Convinced About Retirement: “I’ve got to do this again”

Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier wants to continue to shine; he was quite serious about retiring from the sport after facing a loss against Islam Makhachev in what appeared to be his final title fight. However, that is not the case.

Dustin Poirier does not want to end his career with a loss, he looks forward to a glorious end. Dustin Poirier said yes to a bunch of a few names, and it will be interesting to see who he ends up fighting next.

Dustin Poirier says these could be potential opponents in his next fight:



Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor

Alexander Volkanovski

Justin Gaethje

Max Holloway

Charles Oliveira

Colby Covington



Any of these fights would be can't miss pic.twitter.com/FL8ISfLaON — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 16, 2024

Dustin Poirier on fighting again

Recently on the Anik and Florian Podcast, Dustin Poirier spoke about fighting again.

“The shift needs to be internally for what the motivation for fighting is,” Poirier said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “Because if it’s not about the world title, why am I fighting? And after the Islam fight, when I got back home I thought, ‘Maybe this is it?’ A few weeks went by, injuries started hurting less and less post-fight, and I was like, ‘I’ve got to do this again.’ I’ve never lost two in a row.

I can’t leave this sport on a loss".

Dustin Poirier on his chances of losing

“But at the same time, I want to be 100 percent in it if I’m going to do it again, because I don’t want to disrespect the sport.

I honor this stuff. I do. I just want to do it right and get my hand raised and leave on my terms with a win. But that’s no guarantee. I could go back out there and somebody could whip my . That’s the thing”.