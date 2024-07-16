Alex Pereira Supports Israel Adesanya For His Fight with Dricus Du Plessis

Alex Pereira has nothing but respect for Israel Adesanya. In the upcoming middleweight title fight, Pereira’ is leaning in favor of Adesanya and is hoping for him to rise victoriously against Dricus Du Plessis on 17th August at UFC 305.

Moreover, Alex Pereira also expressed his willingness to train with Israel Adesanya in the near future.

Alex Pereira shows love to Israel Adesanya



“I hope [Adesanya] wins because he has a beautiful story… I’m here, I’m supporting him. I already fought him, not going to say he should lose.



I’m not mad at him, no grudges. Like I said, if one day it’s possible to train with him,… pic.twitter.com/vhP9s8GZk9 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 12, 2024

Alex Pereira on Israel Adesanya vs Dricus Du Plessis

In a recent YouTube video, Alex Pereira offered warm words of respect for Israel Adesanya and explained how he’s supporting him.

“They asked me about Adesanya and Du Plessis – I said I don’t see Adesanya losing,” Pereira said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Just because he said that about me, doesn’t mean I’ll say it back.

It’s what I think. I don’t think he loses this fight. I hope he wins because he has a beautiful story. I think he has to continue his story. He isn’t a young guy”.

Alex Pereira on Israel Adesanya’s personality

“I’m here, supporting him, I already fought him, not going to say he should lose.

I’m not mad at him. No grudges. Like I said, if one day it’s possible to train with him, exchanging knowledge. Behind the scenes we hear a lot of things about Adesanya. A lot of people talk about him like, ‘He’s this, he’s bad’ and what not.

The people who truly know him that I had contact with, talk good about him. Has a good heart. A lot of the times it’s just marketing. I believe that. I can see he is a good person. So that’s why I’m here, cheering for him.

If he doesn’t cheer for me, that’s not my problem. But I’m here, cheering for him”.