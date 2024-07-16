Daniel Cormier Calls for Dustin Poirier to Take on Big Fights

Daniel Cormier insists Dustin Poirier to only entertain massive fights for his last few showdowns. Names like Michael Chandler, Nate Diaz, and Conor McGregor have been thrown at Dustin Poirier; Daniel Cormier believes those names are an ideal match-up for Poirier.

Dustin Poirier gave a tough fight against the UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Poirier was on the edge of calling it quits after facing a tough submission loss. However, he has decided to put those plans on hold and will participate in a few more matches.

Dustin Poirier has many names in his mind for his next fight.

Dustin Poirier says his next opponent will "100%" be one of the following fighters:



- Nate Diaz

- Conor McGregor

- Alexander Volkanovski

- Justin Gaethje

- Max Holloway

- Charles Oliveira

- Colby Covington



Daniel Cormier on Dustin Poirier’s next fight

In a recent YouTube video, Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts on Dustin Poirier’s next fight.

“I think he should fight [Dustin Poirier] and I think he should fight only the big fights,” Cormier said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I think if the Nate Diaz fight is possible, make it happen. There are three guys now that Dustin Poirier spoke about in a week and Dustin Poirier and those three guys are all massive fights.

The types of fights that Poirier said he would come back for. Dustin Poirier’s fighting again. It’s just a matter of when and who”.