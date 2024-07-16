Paddy Pimblett Elaborates Grappling Challenge to Bobby Green

Paddy Pimblett isn't pleased with Bobby Green's comments, which suggest that Paddy won't be able to submit him. In response, Paddy openly welcomes Bobby Green for a grappling contest in their lightweight clash scheduled to take place on 27th July at UFC 304.

Paddy Pimblett recently took the time to address that he had a brown belt in Ji Jitsu when he was 21, further indicating that he won't shy away from any ground game.

Paddy Pimblett is looking sharper, leaner and badder than ever ahead of #UFC282! pic.twitter.com/w9mX8GoFq0 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 5, 2022

Paddy Pimblett on grappling Bobby Green

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Paddy Pimblett shed some light on how he will compete against Bobby Green.

"I just said, 'You said I can't submit you – grapple then with me, lad,'" Pimblett said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. "I'm not saying I won't strike with him, because I will. I'm going to come out, I'm going to try to take his head off his * shoulders.

If he's saying that I can't submit him and he can grapple with me – come and do it then. He put a picture up of his brown belt on his (Instagram) story. It's like, * hell, I got my brown belt when I was 21. It's crazy. I can't say anything though, lad.

Anything I say get's spun and gets made to sound like I said something else, or people just jump on the hate bandwagon. It's cool to hate 'Paddy The Baddy' at the minute".