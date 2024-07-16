Paddy Pimblett Elaborates Grappling Challenge to Bobby Green

Paddy Pimblett shares his thoughts on grappling with Bobby Green.

by Aryan Lakhani
SHARE
Paddy Pimblett Elaborates Grappling Challenge to Bobby Green
© Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

Paddy Pimblett isn't pleased with Bobby Green's comments, which suggest that Paddy won't be able to submit him. In response, Paddy openly welcomes Bobby Green for a grappling contest in their lightweight clash scheduled to take place on 27th July at UFC 304.

Paddy Pimblett recently took the time to address that he had a brown belt in Ji Jitsu when he was 21, further indicating that he won't shy away from any ground game.

Paddy Pimblett on grappling Bobby Green

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Paddy Pimblett shed some light on how he will compete against Bobby Green.

"I just said, 'You said I can't submit you – grapple then with me, lad,'" Pimblett said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. "I'm not saying I won't strike with him, because I will. I'm going to come out, I'm going to try to take his head off his * shoulders.

If he's saying that I can't submit him and he can grapple with me – come and do it then. He put a picture up of his brown belt on his (Instagram) story. It's like, * hell, I got my brown belt when I was 21. It's crazy. I can't say anything though, lad.

Anything I say get's spun and gets made to sound like I said something else, or people just jump on the hate bandwagon. It's cool to hate 'Paddy The Baddy' at the minute".

Paddy Pimblett
SHARE