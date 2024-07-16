Diego Lopes Not Interested to Fight Aljamain Sterling Next: “Makes no sense”

The talented UFC featherweight contender Diego Lopes is laser-focused on claiming a title fight. In the process, Diego Lopes isn’t interested in entertaining a fight that diverts his direction from becoming a title challenger – that includes a bout with the former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.

Diego Lopes wants to fight higher-ranked opponents and is currently eyeing a bout with Brian Ortega because he feels claiming a win against him will lead to a title shot.

Diego Lopes says "it doesn’t make sense" to face Aljamain Sterling or Movsar Evloev next



Diego Lopes on fighting Aljamain Sterling

In a recent interview, Diego Lopes explained why he’s not interested in fighting Aljamain Sterling next.

“It doesn’t make sense now,” Lopes said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “We were going to fight the No. 3 in the world, then we fought the No. 13 and went up two positions. The UFC has basically guaranteed me a fight with a top-five [opponent] now so Aljamain Sterling makes no sense, and neither does a rematch with Movsar”.

Diego Lopes on who he wants to fight next

“Since it appears that [Max] Holloway and [Ilia] Topuria will fight, I would like to fight Ortega because he has fought for the title twice and he has a ton of experience against the best of the division, a good fight and a good win over him would definitely put me next to a title fight”.