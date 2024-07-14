Jon Anik Frustrated with Conor McGregor’s Inactivity: “I’m just exhausted”

Conor McGregor’s delayed return has been a cause of frustration for many. Countless fans are waiting for a concrete update, but to their disappointment, nothing conclusive has been announced. UFC analyst and sports commentator Jon Anik is one of the millions who aren’t pleased with Conor McGregor’s fluctuating comeback-related news.

On a brighter note, Conor McGregor seems to be training again, and his recent posts indicate that he may soon make a return. People are crossing their fingers to see McGregor return before the end of 2024.

Comeback loading… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 11, 2024

Jon Anik on Conor McGregor’s inactivity

Recently on MMA Junkie Radio, Jon Anik shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor’s inactivity.

“I’m just exhausted,” Anik said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “It doesn’t mean I dislike him or I’m hating on him. I’m just exhausted. I guess I’m frustrated – that’s probably the right verb when it comes to some of Conor McGregor’s inactivity.

But largely, I think a lot of this has been out of his control. It’s not always easy being the biggest superstar in mixed martial arts. It certainly isn’t easy when you snap your leg in half, and then obviously he had a setback in this most recent training camp”.

Jon Anik’s thesis statement for Conor McGregor

“I’ve got to stay consistent in terms of my thesis statement on Conor: Tt’s that he’s going to enjoy the yacht life a whole lot more with a couple more MMA (wins), or at the very least fights – high-profile fights and the mixed martial artists in there.

The professional athlete in there, the competitor in there, is such that I expect him to try to come back and fight a couple of times here in short order. I’ve been very wrong before. … There’s no recreational activity or boxing ring that is going to do for him, what a win over Michael Chandler and some of these other guys can do”.