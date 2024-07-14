Rose Namajunas Claims a Dominating Win Against Tracy Cortez

Rose Namajunas aims fighting for the belt after the glorious victory.

by Aryan Lakhani
© Mike Stobe/Getty Images

After facing a setback on her flyweight debut, Rose Namajunas has recovered significantly well! And portrayed the true power of a comeback. Namajunas had a competitive clash with Tracy Cortez, and after 5 rounds of solid action, the judges declared Rose Namajunas the winner by unanimous decision.

Namajunas is on a terrific 2-match winning streak and now seeks to fight for the belt. She cheekily suggested fighting for the women’s BMF belt – which is yet to be introduced. On the flip side, Tracy Cortez is disappointed because she, too, had dominating moments, but they failed to convert into a victory.

It will be interesting to see who Rose Namajunas ends up fighting next.

Rose Namajunas’ post-fight interview

“I knew she was going to be really tough,” Namajunas said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“I think I should have maybe just let her up [after the knockdown] but she was good at getting her guard. I knew her wrestling was really good. I was hesitant to wrestle too much but I just kept feeling successful there.

I just kept going to it. Give me the belt, I want it, Maybe a women’s ‘BMF,’ I don’t know”.

