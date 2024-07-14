Alex Pereira Reveals His Possible Return Time Frame: “I want to rest a little”

The UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has always been open to fighting and serving his role as an urgent replacement to save major UFC events. After fighting twice this year in a relatively short period of time, Alex Pereira has now decided to take a short break and eyes a return between November and December.

He is expected to defend his belt against Magomed Ankalaev.

Alex Pereira says he wants to "rest a little" after his fight at #UFC303 and come back towards the end of the year in November/December.



He also says that there were talks of him fighting in August at #UFC305 in Perth before he accepted the fight at UFC 303.



Alex Pereira on his return date

In a recent YouTube video, Alex Pereira shared his thoughts on making his 3rd appearance of the year.

“When I return, it won’t be now – I want to rest a little,” Pereira said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Evolve my training. But I think December would be a good date for me. November or December.

Before November I don’t want to go back. I want to rest and evolve. I have work I need to do, so the dates are a bit tight. In, October I have a lot of commitments. So if I fight in November it will complicate it a bit. I would have to do my commitments and train a little in October.

Focus more on the training in November, to fight in December. So I think December would be the best date for me”.