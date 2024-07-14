Sean Brady Wants Ian Machado Garry, After Gilbert Burns Bout

Sean Brady will soon lock horns with Gilbert Burns; the welterweight clash is being targeted to take place on 7th September. An official announcement is yet to be made. Once the Gilbert Burns bout gets finalized and the fight is over, Sean Brady would prefer fighting Ian Machado Garry next.

Somewhere in December.

Sean Brady on Ian Machado Garry vs Michael Page

In a recent interview with Luke Thomas, Sean Brady shared his thoughts on fighting Ian Machado Garry.

“Ian got on (Page’s) back, but he couldn’t do anything with it,” Brady said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Even in the first round, he had the body triangle and almost a fully locked in rear-* choke, you have Demian Maia in your corner, and you can’t finish ‘MVP’? Even his striking, he got cracked on his feet and he wanted no more part of it".

Sean Brady on fighting Ian Machado Garry

“He was saying he was going to knock out ‘MVP’ in the first round and he barely landed a punch. He’s got a lot of work to do, and I hope – obviously not looking past Gilbert, but I beat Gilbert, Ian said he wants to fight again in December, I get to turn that right back around and me and him get to finally do it”.