Michael Bisping Advises Sean Strickland To Not Wait For Title Shot: “You can’t”

Sean Strickland is quite adamant about securing a direct title shot; he isn’t interested in entertaining a fight with any other contender. Michael Bisping is against this idea and suggests Sean Strickland to reverse his decision.

Michael Bisping justifies his opinion by referring to a hypothetical situation where Dricus Du Plessis or Israel Adesanya could get heavily injured after winning the fight, and that could lead to a long break (6-9 months).

Adding numbers up could lead to Sean Strickland staying out of the fight game for almost a year. Instead of the long lay-off, Strickland could opt to compete and strengthen his chances of securing a title fight.

Michael Bisping on Sean Strickland claiming to wait for title shot

In a recent YouTube video, Michael Bisping shared his thoughts on Sean Strickland’s decision to wait for a title fight.

“You can’t sit around, you can’t feel so entitled,” Bisping said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “You have to go out there, stake your case, continue to apply your craft, get better with every single training camp.

Make the statement that you are the uncrowned champion, and make a * ton of dough while you’re doing it”.

Michael Bisping on Dricus Du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya

“You do not want to wait on the sidelines, I mean, for example, let’s say Dricus beats Izzy.

That’s a big if, but let’s just say he does. What if Dricus gets injured? What if that fight is so grueling, he tears a knee, he busts his eye up, he’s got a broken jaw. He’s coming back, but it’s going to be six to nine months. Is he still going to continue to wait on the sidelines?”.