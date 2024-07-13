Alex Pereira Focused on Jon Jones, Declines Tom Aspinall Bout: “Doesn’t interest me”

The UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is ready to fight Jon Jones because he has the heavyweight belt under his possession. A clash against Tom Aspinall does not get him excited because Aspinall is still making his way to the top and does not have anything significant to offer.

Dana White and the UFC don’t seem to be very interested in seeing Alex Pereira moving to heavyweight. However, it does seem to be a possibility for the near future.

Alex Pereira calls out Heavyweight’s Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall



“If it’s Jon Jones. If it’s Tom Aspinall it doesn’t matter. I have to get straight to the point and straight to the belt… I am evolving, each fight becomes harder for these people whoever it is it doesn’t… pic.twitter.com/wsREMdPOBz — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) July 12, 2024

Alex Pereira on fighting at heavyweight

In a recent YouTube video, Alex Pereira shared his thoughts on fighting Tom Aspinall in the near future.

“It doesn’t interest me to fight [Aspinall] at the moment,” Pereira said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “To be honest, heavyweight isn’t my goal, it isn’t my main focus. Tom Aspinall, not talking him as a fighter, I’m talking positions.

I think I’m in another position now. It doesn’t make sense for me to fight for the interim belt, honestly. If I go to heavyweight, I would fight the belt. Like I said, I’m 37, so I have to go straight to the top, straight to the belt.

If it’s Jon Jones, if it’s Aspinall, whoever, it doesn’t matter to me. I’m just eyeing the belt”.