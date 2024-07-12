Manel Kape Warns Mohammad Mokaev: “I’m the biggest test of this division”

Manel Kape’s upcoming flyweight clash with Mohammad Mokaev could be a title eliminator. Mokaev has never tasted defeat in his MMA career; Manel Kape labels this as the biggest test of Mokaev’s career on 27th July at UFC 304.

The entire world shall find out if it is Mokaev’s biggest test or the other way around. The champion, Alexandre Pantoja, is expected to fight one more time before the year ends; he could fight the winner of Mohammad Mokaev vs Manel Kape.

Jean Silva tells the story of how Manel Kape and Muhammad Mokaev got into a fight at the UFC Performance Institute



"Bro, [Kape] caught Mokaev at the entrance to the PI. He headbutted and elbowed him. In the street. He opened Mokaev's head a week before his fight."



… pic.twitter.com/1w0hZPmYO7 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 3, 2024

Manel Kape on fighting Mohammad Mokaev

In a recent interview with Inside Fighting, Manel Kape shared his thoughts on Mohammad Mokaev.

“Mokaev in the past, he wanted to fight me so much, he tweeted a lot about fighting me," Kape said as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. "OK, he wants to fight the best. He wants to prove to his fans, the UFC, everybody that he’s ready for the big dog.

Since Day 1 that he joined the UFC, he’s been calling out many fighters. He fights, he wins. He wanted a big test because I’m the biggest test of this division, so there you go. You ask for something, they deliver. Let’s see if he’s capable to deal with that”.

Manel Kape on Mohammad Mokaev’s fighting style

“I can’t say he impressed me because it’s very difficult for someone to impress me, but he’s doing well. I’m not impressed because I see a lot of mistakes that show the difference between an excellent fighter and a championship material”.