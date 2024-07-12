Paddy Pimblett Reveals If He Will Extend His Contract With The UFC

Paddy Pimblett’s fight against Bobby Green on 27th July at UFC 304 will be his last fight under his current UFC contract. Paddy is considering entering the boxing realm with the intention of making a few millions; apart from that, he’s all in to continue his journey with the UFC.

Paddy Pimblett eyes a clash with Renato Moicano in the near future. All haze about Paddy’s future in the UFC will clear after he faces Bobby Green in less than 3 weeks time. Keep the volume up during the octagon interview.

"We'll be getting back to the negotiation table after this."



Paddy Pimblett tells @MikeBohn that his #UFC304 bout with Bobby Green is the last on his contract. Although he expects to stay with the UFC, Pimblett says "you never know." pic.twitter.com/R84b7n5OpF — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 11, 2024

Dear Paddy Pimblett, you claim my fights are rigged? Stop calling the GOAT Anderson Silva a criminal and come spar me.



You win, I give you $1 million. I win, you join the UFA. pic.twitter.com/jOFqcPdjnz — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 29, 2022

Paddy Pimblett on renewing his UFC contract

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Paddy Pimblett shared his thoughts on signing a new UFC contract.

“It goes without saying: I wouldn’t want to go to a different organization,” Pimblett said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “UFC is the cream of the crop. It’s the main place. When you say to people, ‘I do MMA.’ Most of them go, ‘What’s that?’ You say, ‘UFC.’ People don’t even know what MMA is.

They know what UFC is. You never know, though. Some of these stupid YouTubers who are boxing could end up offering me millions to end up fighting one of them. So we’ll see what happens”.

Paddy Pimblett on fighting Renato Moicano

“Obviously, if I fight again this year, then I’m going to want to fight someone else and get in the rankings, and I’m going to want to fight someone higher up in the rankings, me and Moicano have had a little back-and-forth.

I’d love to fight Moicano. This is the last fight on my contract, so we’ll be getting back to the renegotiation table after this. So we’ll see what happens”.