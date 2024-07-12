Kamaru Usman Disputes Alex Pereira's No. 2 Pound-for-Pound Status

Kamaru Usman is advocating against Alex Pereira's rankings in the pound-for-pound list, which has been tweaked a little after Pereira secured a stunning knockout against Jiri Prochazka in the rematch.

Alex Pereira is currently ranked 2nd in the pound-for-pound list; he sits atop Jon Jones, who is 3rd in the table.

Kamaru Usman understands Alex Pereira's striking prowess but is questioning his grappling abilities. Usman believes Alex Pereira doesn't deserve a spot in the top tier of the pound-for-pound rankings because Alex Pereira's grappling game does not match up to his striking.

Kamaru Usman doubles down on his comments about Alex Pereira not being high up on his pound-for-pound list:



“Yes you can stand and knock everybody out… but that doesn’t mean you’re #1 pound-for-pound… don’t be butt hurt about it.



If anything, show me you’re pound-for-pound.… pic.twitter.com/hexMIJNsIH — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 11, 2024

Kamaru Usman on Alex Pereira’s Pound for Pound ranking

Recently on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Kamaru Usman shared his thoughts on Alex Pereira's new rankings.

"When we talk pound-for-pound, let's not forget, pound-for-pound is a hypothetical," Usman said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. "That means, do you possess the highest level of striking, of wrestling, of kickboxing, of grappling, of jiu-jitsu? That's what that means.

Which means if you were put in flyweight or if you were put in welterweight or if you were put in heavyweight, your style would transfer all throughout those divisions, and you will be able to be victorious and still be No.

1. That's all that means. Yes, you can stand and knock everybody out – guys who aren't moving, guys who aren't shooting on you, guys who aren't testing your grappling. But that doesn't mean you are No. 1 pound-for-pound. So, don't be upset about that.

Don't be butt hurt about it. If anything, show me you're pound-for-pound. Go out there, take the next guy down, get on top, full mount, switch up, armbar on top. That lets me know, 'Oh,* . OK'".