Diego Lopes Not Strongly Interested In Entertaining a Rematch with Movsar Evloev

Diego Lopes isn’t interested in securing vengeance; fighting Movsar Evloev for a rematch would be his last option. Lopes is laser-focused on fighting someone from the top 3. He was pleading for this rematch and now he's least interested.

Time does change everything. Diego Lopes is on a solid four-match winning streak. All went well, and he was granted the perfect opportunity to lock horns with the 3rd-ranked Brian Ortega. But to his greatest disappointment, Brian Ortega was forced to withdraw at the last moment because of an illness.

Lopes ended up fighting Dan Ige and claimed a fairly convincing win. The UFC has promised to take care of Diego Lopes and has presented him with one more opportunity for UFC Noche. Lopes could most likely fight someone from the top 5, and he isn’t interested in running things back with Movsar Evloev.

Diego Lopes not interested in Movsar Evloev rematch next #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/wftR7GR2TY — Sportskeeda MMA (@sportskeedaMMA) July 11, 2024

Diego Lopes on fighting Movsar Evloev

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Diego Lopes explained why he won’t fight Movsar Evloev for a rematch.

“I think at this time, what can I tell you, I think we basically have a top-five fight guaranteed, so for the moment, fighting him is not in my plans,” Lopes said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “If he just happens to be the last option, OK, then we take it – no problem.

But from what we’ve discussed with my team and the UFC, we’re looking at a completely different fight”.

Diego Lopes on why Movsar Evloev is asking for a rematch

“So now that he knows we’re in a good position, he knows a lot of good has come my way, now he wants to take advantage of this moment to call me out and say he’ll give me the rematch.

We have completely different plans, and a rematch with him is not in them. I think with everything that we’ve done, I deserve something bigger than a rematch with Movsar. Definitely in the future we’ll meet again, but for the meantime he should stay hidden in the mountains like he did for the last three months”.