Michael Page Foresees Ian Machado Garry’s Win Streak End against Shavkat Rakhmonov

Michael Page believes Ian Machado Garry will soon hit a dead end and won’t be able to pass through Shavkat Rakhmonov or Leon Edwards. Michael Page faced a unanimous decision loss against Ian Machado Garry, and from first-hand experience, he explained how Machado Garry’s game isn’t the finest.

Machado Garry has battled with difficulties in getting finishes; his last few matches went to the judges for decision. He wants Shavkat next, and in response, Shavkat indirectly agrees to fight him.

It will be interesting to see if Michael Page’s indications about Ian Machado Garry’s future with the top 5 come true.

Michael Page on Ian Machado Garry’s chances of surviving against the top 5

Recently, on The MMA Hour, Michael Page explained why he thinks Ian Machado Garry won't survive against any contender from the top 5.

“Not all. No,” Page said as quoted by mmafighting.com. “Because if that’s the game you’re going to go [to] when you get a decent striker, then Leon [Edwards] is going to kill you anyway, then Shavkat [Rakhmonov] is going to kill you anyway.

There’s a few guys in there that I just don’t see him surpassing. So yeah, I don’t see him progressing to the top. I think he’s talented. I think he’ll always be around there, top 10, top five. And then he’ll keep losing out to certain people. But he is still talented, and obviously he’s got a loads of time to progress and get better anyway”.