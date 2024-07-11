Leon Edwards Targets Makhachev Fight and Middleweight Debut

The UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards may require a new reason to feel electrified and driven for future fights; he is leaning toward a middleweight title fight to fulfill the aim of becoming a double champion. Leon Edwards will be defending his belt against Belal Muhammad in almost two weeks' time (27th July at UFC 304).

He is more than ready to face Islam Makhachev too. However, he would prefer having more defenses under his resume and expects the same from Islam Makhachev.

Leon Edwards welcomes a fight against Islam Makhachev, but says they both have some work to do in their division before it can happen:



"[He just had his] first defense against an actual lightweight. I feel like he's got a few more lightweights he's gotta go through first before… pic.twitter.com/V1sV6n48jw — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 4, 2024

Leon Edwards on his goals

In a recent interview with TalksSportMMA, Leon Edwards shared his thoughts on fighting Islam Makhachev and fighting at middleweight.

“That’s my goal,” Edwards said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Obviously my first goal was to achieve this (UFC title), and now I’ve got it. I’ve got to make another goal, what’s going to get me up in the morning to go out there and achieve what I’m trying to achieve – the numbers, the money, the pound-for-pound rankings”.

Leon Edwards on fighting Islam Makhachev and middleweight debut

“For sure, for sure, I feel like we’ve both got work to do within our division. I feel Islam just fought his first actual lightweight (Poirier).

He fought Volk, but this is his first actual lightweight he’s fought within the division. He’s on a three defense streak. After I beat Belal, that will be my third, as well, so we’re both on similar paths. I can see that happening in the future.

Also, I would like to move up, as well, and challenge for the middleweight belt hopefully. I feel like I’d have the size for it and the skill for it, so why not chase greatness?”.