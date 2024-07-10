Anthony Smith Not Very Hopeful of Securing a Title Shot Ever-Again

Anthony Smith believes his recent defeat against Roman Dolidze has fully eliminated his chances of securing a title fight. The MMA community expressed a lot of respect to Anthony Smith for showing up as a last-moment replacement for the originally scheduled fight – Jamahal Hill vs Carlos Ulberg.

Given the back-to-back defeats, Anthony Smith felt like it was the last straw. Apart from that, he isn’t very thrilled about climbing to the top again because of the opportunity cost.

ELECTRIFYING sequence between Roman Dolidze and Anthony Smith.



pic.twitter.com/gioEXktKt9 — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) June 30, 2024

Anthony Smith reflects on his recent fight

Recently on The Believe You Me Podcast, Anthony Smith shared his thoughts on securing a title fight.

“There was almost a moment where I was kind of like, ‘What the * am I doing here?'” Smith said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Not so much me, but why am I even in this position right now? I came here to fill in for Jamahal in a matchup that I really liked and that I was very familiar with because of training with Jamahal and helping him out.

So, it didn’t feel new, but then all of a sudden it’s Dolidze, who I got a lot of respect for. I’ve been very high on Dolidze for a long time. It’s a stylistic nightmare for me. It’s shorter, stocky grappler with good striking.

Those guys have always been my kryptonite, those double-threat guys”.

Anthony Smith on his chances of securing a title fight

“Career trajectory-wise, I don’t know. That might’ve put the nail in the coffin on getting a title".