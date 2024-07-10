Paddy Pimblett Challenges Bobby Green for a Grappling Contest: “Back your word up”

The upcoming lightweight clash between Paddy Pimblett and Bobby Green promises to be a show of fireworks inside and outside the octagon. Both fighters have strong animosity and have made comments about their submission dominance.

Bobby Green doubts Paddy’s grappling game, and in response, Paddy says that he’s ready to perform. They will lock horns on 27th July. This is Paddy Pimblett’s chance of entering the top 15 lightweight rankings; A win will allow him to sail through.

Paddy Pimblett goes IN on Bobby Green



“Remember when I was in San Diego with my wife, and you were sitting two rows behind me. Videoing on Instagram live the back of my head, talking sh*t about me…



Didn’t have the balls to come over and say nothing to my face…



Grapple… pic.twitter.com/QoCwN0Ukls — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 8, 2024

Paddy Pimblett on grappling Bobby Green

In a recent YouTube video, Paddy Pimblett shared his thoughts on Bobby Green’s recent comments.

“But I also seen a story the other week, him saying, ‘Anyone can knock anyone out with a lucky punch, but Paddy you’re saying you’re going to submit me. You can’t submit me.’ Grapple with me then, lad.

Back your word up,” Pimblett said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “We both know that you can strike even though you’ve got no power. We both know that I’ll strike with you and that you can get knocked out.

Grapple with me. Let’s see if you’ve got the balls to grapple with me after saying I won’t submit you”.