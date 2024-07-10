Merab Dvalishvili Ready To Dethrone Sean O’Malley: “I want to prove my striking”

The top UFC bantamweight contender, Merab Dvalishvili, will soon get an official date for his title fight with the champion Sean O’Malley. Dvalishvili is aware of the impression he has of having an imbalance in the grappling-to-striking ratio, and in an effort to prove people wrong, he looks forward to showcasing more striking in his next fight.

The rumored months for Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili are September or December.

Merab Dvalishvili on fighting Sean O’Malley

Recently on The Believe You Me podcast, Merab Dvalishvili shared his thoughts on fighting Sean O’Malley.

“This is my dream fight and the perfect time to fight him,” Dvalishvili said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “What’s going to happen is now I’m going to show everybody my striking. Yeah, I have wrestling, but now I want to prove my striking.

And I want to go punch his face because he thinks I’m going to wrestle him. No, I’m going to punch”.

Merab Dvalishvili on Sean O’Malley’s strengths

“Technically, you’re right, stylistically, I have to beat him wrestling, good cardio, close the distance, and clinch.

… I have to respect his striking, but I believe in myself. I respect all my opponents, especially him. He is the champion, he has the confidence, he has the reach, he has experience, he has knockout power, he has good technique, a good coach, but I have to beat his coach too”.