Daniel Cormier believes Tom Aspinall Edges Closer to Jones with Blaydes Victory

The UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is one significant performance away from securing a fight with the winner of Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic – Daniel Cormier shares the same opinion. Aspinall's clash against Curtis Blaydes is almost 2 weeks away (27th July at UFC 304).

The interim belt will be on the line, and it will be interesting to see if Curtis Blaydes can repeat history, become the new UFC interim heavyweight champion, and progress further.

Daniel Cormier speaks on the UFC potentially becoming forced to make Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall :



“If Tom Aspinall can get through this fight, and he’s clean, and he looks dominant. There may be such a fan uprising, that the UFC may have to be forced to make Jones vs Aspinall”. … pic.twitter.com/wA89EqFUYg — FightCrack (@FightCrack) July 9, 2024

Daniel Cormier on Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes

In a recent YouTube video, Daniel Cormier explained how a win against Curtis Blaydes could gravitate Tom Aspinall closer to his dream fight.

“Could you imagine if Tom Aspinall just washes out Curtis Blaydes?” Cormier said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Then the firestorm that would start to gather for him to fight Jones. … For there to truly be an uprising, it would have to be Aspinall destroying Blaydes.

Only because of this, you’ve seen Curtis Blaydes lose before, so people would think, ‘Oh, he beat Tom Aspinall, but we’ve seen him get beat by Francis (Ngannou) and we’ve seen him lose to other guys.

He’s going to lose to Jones".

Daniel Cormier on Tom Aspinall vs Jon Jones

But if Aspinall goes through Blaydes in the way that he did Sergei (Pavlovich), and he’s only lost because of that injury, people would lose their minds almost insisting that he and Jones fight.

If Tom Aspinall can get through this fight, and he’s clean and he looks dominant, there may be such a fan uprising that the UFC may have to be forced to make Jones vs. Aspinall. I don’t know what that would mean for my man Stipe, but it sounds like if it does happen, he’s OK with it”.