Rafael Dos Anjos Doubts Islam Makhachev Can Beat Leon Edwards

Islam Makhachev has been very vocal about making a jump to the welterweight division and fulfilling his aspirations of being a double champion. Welterweight contender Rafael Dos Anjos believes Islam Makhachev won’t be successful in dethroning Leon Edwards.

RDA blames the size factor. Islam Makhachev may most probably fight Arman Tsarukyan next, and perhaps after that, he will feature in a welterweight showdown.

Rafael Dos Anjos doesn't think that Islam Makhachev can become a Double Champion

Islam Makhachev believes there is “no job” left at lightweight, and says the UFC has to give him a shot at Leon Edwards for the welterweight belt:



Islam Makhachev believes there is "no job" left at lightweight, and says the UFC has to give him a shot at Leon Edwards for the welterweight belt:

"Honestly, I don't have any exciting fights [at lightweight] because, Dustin [Poirier] has just 1 fight wins streak… Arman…

Rafael Dos Anjos on Islam Makhachev vs Leon Edwards

Recently, on The Submission Radio, Rafael Dos Anjos explained why he thinks Islam Makachev won’t be successful in beating Leon Edwards.

“He’s in a very good momentum right now, but I don’t think he can beat Leon Edwards and become a double champion,” Dos Anjos said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I just think like, the size difference.

Leon is a much bigger guy, and we see smaller guys like (Dustin) Poirier giving Islam a lot of trouble. Poirier, he’s very tough, but he usually fights at 145, and he gave Islam a hard fight. Islam choked him in the fifth, I think.

Poirier, you can see he’s a great fighter. I got a lot of respect for him. But if you see all his title defenses, like he got submitted, and I think he’s very weak on that point or like, his submission defense are not on point. Like, he always falls short on that aspect”.