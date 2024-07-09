Kamaru Usman Unconvinced with Nate Diaz’s UFC Aspirations: “That’s absurd”

Old is Gold. Nate Diaz’s fighting qualities and rigor are a true testament to that statement. After claiming a close win against Jorge Masvidal in a 10-round boxing fight, Nate Diaz expressed that he’s aiming to make a UFC return against Leon Edwards (title fight).

Kamaru Usman finds it crazy that Nate Diaz has such aspirations. Acknowledging Kamaru Usman’s statement will always be debatable, especially after seeing Nate Diaz securing dominating moments against Leon Edwards almost 2-3 years back.

It will be interesting to see how soon Nate Diaz makes a return to the UFC.

Reminder a 40 Year Old Nate Diaz did this to a Prime Leon Edwards pic.twitter.com/QN4qnSRKIy — Jam (@Iswhatis1) March 3, 2024

He could also share the cage with Conor McGregor sooner than most people think.

Kamaru Usman doesn’t believe Nate Diaz is a world-class fighter anymore:



“[Nate] is not a world class fighter. Are you crazy? Throw Nate Diaz in there with Shavkat Rakhmonov…. with myself… with [Jack Della Maddalena]… with Justin Gaethje. Cmon”.



@pound4poundshow #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/0HTuZs4qYo — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 8, 2024

Kamaru Usman on Nate Diaz’ hoping to secure a title fight

Recently, on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Kamaru Usman shared his thoughts on Nate Diaz’s future in the UFC.

“Nate Diaz is on completely tail end of his career,” Usman said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “Yes, of course, he’s made a great name for himself, big shout-out to Nate Diaz for still having that notoriety to be able to go out there and still get paychecks like this, because he’s getting all these good fights on the outside.

But come on, to say Nate Diaz is going to come back in and walk into fighting world-class mixed martial arts fighters right now in the UFC, come on. That’s absurd. That’s crazy”.