Sean O’Malley Believes Max Holloway Will Dethrone Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria has strong self-belief and is very ambitious about the forthcoming days; he will most probably fight Max Holloway next at featherweight, where both the BMF and the featherweight belt could be at stake. People have mixed opinions about the outcome of this fight.

Sean O’Malley isn’t very confident about Ilia Topuria’s rise in the future; he believes Max Holloway will get the job done. Sean O’Malley is expected to fight Merab Dvalishvili next; O’Malley has shown interest in entertaining a fight with Topuria.

They could lock horns in the near future, considering they both win their next fight.

Sean O'Malley on Ilia Topuria:



Sean O’Malley on Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway

In a recent YouTube video, Sean O’Malley shared his thoughts on Ilia Topuria’s future as the UFC featherweight champion.

“Ilia’s gonna be the next Cody Garbrandt,” O’Malley said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “He won his nice little fight he had, his little Dominick Cruz performance — he’s about to get pieced up by Max Holloway and then go downhill from there.

Not really. I feel like Ilia is one of the most skilled guys actually in the UFC, but