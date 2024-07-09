Israel Adesanya Reflects fighting Robert Whittaker, Prasises His Recent Knockout

Israel Adesanya has nothing but words of appreciation for his former opponent Robert Whittaker’s stunning knockout win against Ikram Aliskerov. Adesanya is pleased to see Whittaker entering the winning page in such a violent fashion and is indirectly thinking about a trilogy fight with him.

While people are hoping to see Robert Whittaker vs Sean Strickland as a title eliminator, Strickland wants a direct title shot.

Robert Whittaker Vs Ikram Aliskerov pic.twitter.com/qoUrUlCdxL — TheSportsAlien (@Sports_Alien_OG) July 5, 2024

Israel Adesanya on Robert Whittaker

Recently on Today, Israel Adesanya shared his thoughts on Robert Whittaker’s recent win.

“I was fighting the local hero, Rob Whittaker, who just actually had a great win a week or two weeks ago, but I was fighting him here and defending my belt for the first time on enemy territory,” Adesanya said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

“I said, ‘You know what? I’m going to make it a show.’ And I did. It (Whittaker’s knockout of Aliskerov) was beautiful. Robbie’s that guy. We fought twice. We always have history, but it was good to see him back in the win column, and he’s coming for me, so I’ve got to stay ready”.

Israel Adesanya on facing Dricus Du Plessis

“For me, you have to honor the guys who came before you, He’s the guy saying, ‘I’m the real African champion,’ but look, you wouldn’t have been able to do what you’re doing at home in South Africa if myself, Francis Ngannou and Kamaru (Usman) didn’t pave the way for you.

So you have to respect your elders, and I’ll make sure I do that to him”.