Marc Goddard Reveals Why He's Not a Referee for Any of Leon Edwards Fights

The well-experienced MMA referee Marc Goddard has been a referee for more than 900 professional MMA matches, but not one of them includes Leon Edwards. Marc Goddard recently took the time to address why he doesn't serve his role as referee for Leon Edwards' fight.

It is because Marc Goddard used to be Leon Edwards' coach. Strike that. He was Leon Edwards' first coach when he was still an amateur. To avoid biases and remain professional in his field, he has declined many of Leon Edwards's fights and will continue to do so.

Marc Goddard on refereeing Leon Edwards fight

Recently on The Overdogs Podcast, Marc Goddard explained why he does not participate as a referee for Leon Edwards' fight.

"Leon Edwards," Goddard said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. "You've never saw me referee Leon Edwards in the UFC and you never will. Why? Because I was Leon Edwards' first coach in MMA. Way, way, way back when, when he was just an amateur.

But again, the common sense element for me, like I said, even though the link is so—Who knew then when Leon first walked into that gym as a raw amateur, a raw novice, with no experience. Now look at him. UFC welterweight champion of the world.

But you've never saw me referee him and you never will because we'll just keep it out of the way. I just don't want any hassle and I don't want to be put in a predicament where I'm making a call that could go against him, so it's both ways."