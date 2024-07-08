Bobby Green Wants Dan Hooker at UFC 305:“Work on them taxes”

Bobby Green will lock horns with Paddy Pimblett on 27th July at UFC 304. Provided that he’s successful in beating him, Bobby Green would love to fight Dan Hook at UFC 305, which is scheduled to take place on 17th August.

Paddy Pimblett is 2-3 wins away from securing a fight with a contender from the top 7 in the lightweight division.

Bobby Green says he wants to fight at #UFC305 in Perth on August 17th, and mentions Dan Hooker as a potential opponent.



He’s currently booked to fight Paddy Pimblett at #UFC304 in Manchester on July 27th. That would be a 3 week turnaround.



Bobby Green on fighting Dan Hooker

Bobby Green recently shared his thoughts on fighting Dan Hooker right after he’s done with Paddy Pimblett.

“My plans are to fight Paddy and if I can, if the UFC let me, I want to fight in Perth, too,” Green said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “You pick the person. I hear Dan Hooker is looking for a fight.

I’ll fight Dan. I don’t care. All I need is you to do me this favor".

Bobby Green on paying taxes

“Work on them taxes because I’m not trying to give up 90K in * taxes to Australia. But, if my plans go right, fight Paddy in (Manchester), and I already got to go for my boy Alex Reyes’ fight, so I’m already going to be out there. I might as well fight, too. So if y’all can make that happen, UFC, let’s make it happen”.