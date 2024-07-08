UFC Paris: Renato Moicano vs Benoit Saint Denis officially announced

The upcoming UFC event in Paris promises to be action-packed. It is scheduled to take place on 28th September at the Accor Arena. A lightweight clash was recently added to the card. Renato Moicano will be taking over Benoit Saint-Denis.
It is a crucial fight as the winner will gain an edge in the competitive division. Renato Moicano is on a solid winning streak. Benoit Saint-Denis was also on a winning streak, but it came to an end as he faced a tough knockout loss against Dustin Poirier.
More fights are yet to be added to this iconic fight card.
It's signed and it's rounds
Benoit Saint Denis welcomes Renato Moicano to France at #UFCParis this September! ????
More: https://t.co/oTRIGtjsyD pic.twitter.com/l6PsQkG2jV — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 7, 2024
Ciryl Gane may not be featured because he’s busy shooting a film. It will be very interesting to see who ends up featuring the main event and co-main event.
"MOICANO WANTS MONEY!" @moicanoufc delivered us one of the all-time GOATED promos last time out
Will we get another Renato Moicano moment on the mic? #UFCVegas85 | Saturday | LIVE on TNT Sports and Discovery+ pic.twitter.com/7bd6AaIp3d — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) January 30, 2024
Brandon Allen was offered a fight
Brandon Allen speaks about receiving an offer to fight Nassourdine Imavov.
| Brendan Allen says he was offered Nassourdine Imavov at #UFCParis two weeks ago.
He says he would only accept if he was the main event because he’s won his last three main events.
Now that Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint-Denis is the main event he says he will only fight… pic.twitter.com/JflIr7vsoR — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) July 8, 2024