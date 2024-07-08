UFC Paris: Renato Moicano vs Benoit Saint Denis officially announced

The upcoming UFC event in Paris promises to be action-packed. It is scheduled to take place on 28th September at the Accor Arena. A lightweight clash was recently added to the card. Renato Moicano will be taking over Benoit Saint-Denis.

It is a crucial fight as the winner will gain an edge in the competitive division. Renato Moicano is on a solid winning streak. Benoit Saint-Denis was also on a winning streak, but it came to an end as he faced a tough knockout loss against Dustin Poirier.

It's signed and it's rounds



Benoit Saint Denis welcomes Renato Moicano to France at #UFCParis this September! ????



More: https://t.co/oTRIGtjsyD pic.twitter.com/l6PsQkG2jV — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 7, 2024

More fights are yet to be added to this iconic fight card.

Ciryl Gane may not be featured because he’s busy shooting a film. It will be very interesting to see who ends up featuring the main event and co-main event.

"MOICANO WANTS MONEY!" @moicanoufc delivered us one of the all-time GOATED promos last time out



Will we get another Renato Moicano moment on the mic? #UFCVegas85 | Saturday | LIVE on TNT Sports and Discovery+ pic.twitter.com/7bd6AaIp3d — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) January 30, 2024

Brandon Allen was offered a fight

Brandon Allen speaks about receiving an offer to fight Nassourdine Imavov.