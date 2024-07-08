UFC Paris: Renato Moicano vs Benoit Saint Denis officially announced

Renato Moicano and Benoit Saint Denis will share the cage on 28th September.

by Aryan Lakhani
SHARE
UFC Paris: Renato Moicano vs Benoit Saint Denis officially announced
© Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The upcoming UFC event in Paris promises to be action-packed. It is scheduled to take place on 28th September at the Accor Arena. A lightweight clash was recently added to the card. Renato Moicano will be taking over Benoit Saint-Denis.

It is a crucial fight as the winner will gain an edge in the competitive division. Renato Moicano is on a solid winning streak. Benoit Saint-Denis was also on a winning streak, but it came to an end as he faced a tough knockout loss against Dustin Poirier.

More fights are yet to be added to this iconic fight card.

Ciryl Gane may not be featured because he’s busy shooting a film. It will be very interesting to see who ends up featuring the main event and co-main event.

Brandon Allen was offered a fight

Brandon Allen speaks about receiving an offer to fight Nassourdine Imavov.

SHARE